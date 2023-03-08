59°F
Raiders News

Massive sale offers Raiders, UNLV gear at up to 70% off

Three day warehouse sale for Raiders merchandise
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2023 - 5:56 am
Football fans stop by Raider Image in the Modelo tailgate zone before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raider fans can grab some new gear at discounted prices this weekend in the shadow of Allegiant Stadium.

The second annual Raider Image warehouse sale will take place March 17-19 at 5525 Polaris Avenue, in the building the Raiders recently purchased after leasing it for the past few years.

Raiders merchandise — men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and headwear, accessories and collectibles — will be available, as well as UNLV gear. The Raider Image has been the Rebels’ official merchandise vendor since 2020.

There will be more than 20,000 officially licensed Raiders and UNLV items up for sale, with savings of up to 70 percent off the original retail price.

The three-day sale is only occurring at the Polaris location and not at any of the nine Raider Image stores located throughout the valley. The team’s 18,500-square-foot flagship store is located across the street inside Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

