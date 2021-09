Miami’s starting quarterback has fractured ribs and will be replaced by Jacoby Brissett.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) carted out the field after getting injured in a play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play against the Raiders on Sunday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced.

Jacoby Brissett will start in Tagovailoa’s place.

Brissett — is in his first season with Miami — played four years with the Colts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.