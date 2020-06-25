NFL says it still plans to start camp, season on schedule

The NFL on Thursday informed owners that it still plans to begin training camp on time and play a full season, with limited fan participation.

In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Despite COVID-19 concerns, the NFL informed club owners on Thursday the league is forging ahead with plans to start training camp on time and play a full, uninterrupted schedule that includes some level of fan participation.

For now, that means the Raiders will open training camp on July 28th at their practice facility in Henderson, with their season kicking off on September 13 at the Carolina Panthers. Their first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to be played on September 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Those plans were relayed to owners during a conference call conducted by the league in which the opening of training camp, the preseason and the regular season were discussed.

In a conference call with the media afterward, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated his message to owners that the plan right now is to “get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners.”

But don’t expect things to look or feel the same. In fact, the NFL is already preparing for a much different=looking stadium experience when games officially kick off. That includes a six- to eight-row buffer zone at the lowest point of each stadium to create social distancing between fans and players.

While those rows will be tarped off, the NFL will allow teams to cover the tarps with corporate signage to create revenue streams.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.