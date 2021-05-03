69°F
Raiders

NFL sets dates for draft in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 9:03 am
 
An image of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is displayed after he was chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick in the first round of thge NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The NFL draft in Las Vegas in 2022 now has an official date: April 28-30.

The NFL just completed its 2021 draft in Cleveland on Saturday.

Las Vegas was on tap to host the draft in 2020, but plans were canceled due to Covid-19. The NFL, though, quickly returned Las Vegas back in the rotation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

