NFL warns coaching staffs to wear masks on sidelines

The NFL reminded teams Monday that coaching staff members not wearing face coverings on the sidelines during games will face disciplinary action.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The NFL stressed its mask-wearing requirement Monday after various coaching staff members were seen in televised games not wearing face coverings during the season’s opening weekend.

In a memo sent out to teams by Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, the NFL reinforced its COVID-19 policy that coaches must wear masks on sidelines at all times or face individual and/or team accountability measures.

“Congratulations to all who have worked so tirelessly since March to make this season possible,” Vincent said in the memo “We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was among the coaches shown on game broadcasts Sunday not wearing a mask at times, pictured with his mask underneath his chin in the team’s game versus the Carolina Panthers.

The Raiders weren’t immediately available for comment.

All NFL teams have been testing players and staff each day for the coronavirus, with the Raiders testing in a temporary structure located outside of their Henderson practice facility and team headquarters.

Last week, the NFL announced that of 44,510 tests administered between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 just eight people tested positive for COVID-19, one player and seven staff members.

Vincent said the face covering requirement includes all staff that have bench access and is part of the NFL-NFL Players Association Game Day Protocol, which was created with the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governments.

“The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus,” Vincent said.

