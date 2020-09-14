92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

NFL warns coaching staffs to wear masks on sidelines

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 10:37 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 11:19 am

The NFL stressed its mask-wearing requirement Monday after various coaching staff members were seen in televised games not wearing face coverings during the season’s opening weekend.

In a memo sent out to teams by Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, the NFL reinforced its COVID-19 policy that coaches must wear masks on sidelines at all times or face individual and/or team accountability measures.

“Congratulations to all who have worked so tirelessly since March to make this season possible,” Vincent said in the memo “We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was among the coaches shown on game broadcasts Sunday not wearing a mask at times, pictured with his mask underneath his chin in the team’s game versus the Carolina Panthers.

The Raiders weren’t immediately available for comment.

All NFL teams have been testing players and staff each day for the coronavirus, with the Raiders testing in a temporary structure located outside of their Henderson practice facility and team headquarters.

Last week, the NFL announced that of 44,510 tests administered between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 just eight people tested positive for COVID-19, one player and seven staff members.

Vincent said the face covering requirement includes all staff that have bench access and is part of the NFL-NFL Players Association Game Day Protocol, which was created with the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governments.

“The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus,” Vincent said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
2
Raiders rally past Panthers in debut as Las Vegas’ team
Raiders rally past Panthers in debut as Las Vegas’ team
3
How Twitter reacted during the Raiders’ victory
How Twitter reacted during the Raiders’ victory
4
History made: Las Vegas Raiders open first season with win
History made: Las Vegas Raiders open first season with win
5
Allegiant Stadium ready for inaugural season with no fans
Allegiant Stadium ready for inaugural season with no fans
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST