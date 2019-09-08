Patriots roll the dice on Antonio Brown after Raiders’ release

New England has a history of taking chances on troubled but talented players during the Super Bowl era.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

In this Sept. 12, 2010, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, right, and quarterback Tom Brady, second from right, sit on the bench in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are discussing a trade that would bring star receiver Moss back to Minnesota. A league source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday night, Oct. 5, 2010, because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer In this Sept. 12, 2010, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, right, and quarterback Tom Brady, second from right, sit on the bench in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are discussing a trade that would bring star receiver Moss back to Minnesota. A league source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday night, Oct. 5, 2010, because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lost one of his favorite targets and one of the best weapons the NFL has ever seen when tight end Rob Gronkowski retired this offseason. But in Antonio Brown, his team may have somehow found a suitable replacement.

The Patriots signed Brown on Saturday just hours after the beleaguered wide receiver was released by the Raiders. It’s not the first time New England has turned to an Oakland castoff for a boost to its passing game .

Here’s Antonio Brown finding out the Raiders released him: pic.twitter.com/nP4AZUh84s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Brady connected with Randy Moss 98 times for 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns in 2007 after the Raiders dumped the superstar pass catcher on draft day that season.

While astronomical numbers like that are far from a certainty, Brown has been one of the most consistently productive receivers in the league and will now team up with one of the game’s best-ever quarterbacks.

It was a quick turnaround on a day that began with Brown asking for his release from the Raiders through an early-morning Instagram post. Oakland obliged and hours later, Brown found himself on a Super Bowl favorite.

“We’re going to have to see what the market is,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said during the brief time his client was on the market. “When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect, it’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”

He succeeded.

Brown signed a one-year deal that reportedly included a $9 million signing bonus with incentives that could have him earn as much as $15 million this season. A big year with no off-field issues would likely net Brown a massive haul next offseason when he can again test the market.

The upfront money is a sign New England coach Bill Belichick believes he can make it work with Brown. It’s far from the first time during their dynastic run that the Patriots have rolled the dice on a troubled player.

Moss was seen as a malcontent. Same with running back Corey Dillon, who was brought in from Cincinnati in 2004 and had a career year in a championship season. Josh Gordon, who the Patriots brought in last season, had recurring substance issues problems and suspensions.

The Patriots believe they have the foundation in place to keep even the most wayward spirit in line and have them contribute to the organization’s success.

Brown will be the latest test. He is most certainly a gamble, but he could pay off exponentially. He’s one of the most gifted receivers in the NFL and will team with Gordon and Julian Edelman in a receiving corps that just got a whole lot more potent.

Brown already seems anxious to get to work. While he can’t play Sunday against his former team the Steelers in what would have been a too-perfect debut, Brown could join the lineup as soon as next week.

Just don’t expect him to be all over social media talking about it anymore.

He’s a Patriot now.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.