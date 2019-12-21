Position breakdown for Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game

The Raiders (6-8) travel south to face the Chargers (5-9) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Here is a breakdown by position:

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Raiders vs. Chargers

Position-by-position breakdown

The Raiders (6-8) travel south to face the Chargers (5-9) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Here is a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

The rumors have started swirling about Derek Carr’s future as the Raiders’ starting quarterback as they transition to a new era. His performances the last few weeks have certainly helped spark the conversation. These last two games could be a de facto audition for him to keep his job. Philip Rivers is hearing some of the same whispers about his status with the Chargers.

■ Advantage: Chargers

Running backs

Josh Jacobs has established himself as a foundational piece of the Raiders’ offense. He won’t play on Sunday. The Chargers have figured out ways to involve both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in the offense. Gordon may be looking to atone for a pair of fumbles last week.

■ Advantage Chargers

Receivers

The Chargers have an elite receiver in Keenan Allen and a dynamic deep threat in Mike Williams. Tight end Hunter Henry is also a reliable weapon. For the Raiders, Tyrell Williams has really fallen off since his foot injury flared before Week 5, leaving tight end Darren Waller on a bit of an island. At least the Raiders should get Hunter Renfrow back on Sunday.

■ Advantage: Chargers

Offensive line

The Raiders have somehow been able to overcome a slew of injuries to maintain one of the top offensive lines in the league. They will once again be put to the test. Trent Brown is on injured reserve. Richie Incognito is out with an ankle injury, and Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson are both dealing with injuries heading into the game. But Tom Cable has earned the benefit of the doubt with the work he’s done with the line, especially against a Chargers team expected to be without left tackle Russell Okung.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

Despite the recent struggles, Oakland’s defensive front still grades out fairly well against the run. The Chargers will certainly win the name-recognition battle. While Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have been spectacular, they haven’t had much help from the interior. Still, they’re Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

■ Advantage: Chargers

Linebackers

Will Compton has been adequate, which could qualify as a big upgrade for the Raiders. His coaches showed faith in him with a dramatic increase in snap count last week and he’s essentially the starter now. The Raiders don’t play linebackers a whole lot, which is probably a good thing the way the group has performed. For the Chargers, Thomas Davis is starting to show his age, though he’s still solid. Drue Tranquill has been a nice find.

■ Advantage: Chargers

Secondary

The Raiders’ defensive backfield has been a mess and once again proved vulnerable last week after playing well for three quarters. Rookie Trayvon Mullen has been steady at one corner and Nevin Lawson has played well at times on the other side. For the Chargers, Casey Hayward is a borderline elite corner and Derwin James is rounding into form after missing the first three months of the season.

■ Advantage: Chargers

Special teams

Oakland finds itself near the bottom of the league in Football Outsiders’ special teams rankings, sitting at No. 26. The Chargers are at No. 31, ahead of only Dallas. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson may be fighting for his job.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

It’s difficult to choose which organization is in more disarray. The Raiders at least have a microscopic shot at the playoffs should they win out and will essentially be playing a home game based on the crowd support they will have in Los Angeles.

■ Advantage: Raiders

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.