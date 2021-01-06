Potential draft, free agent targets for Raiders in 2021
A very early look at some of the players and positions the Raiders could target this offseason.
Here’s an early look at potential free agent and draft targets for the Raiders this offseason. Keep in mind the Raiders could also be a prime candidate to deal a first-round pick for an established star player.
Defensive line
The lack of a consistent pass rush has been a recurring theme and developing one would go a long way toward alleviating stress on the young secondary.
Landing an edge rusher or a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line should be a priority.
Free-agent possibilities
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay
Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee
Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh
Melvin Ingram, LA Chargers
Yannick Ngakoue, Baltimore
Matthew Judon, Baltimore
Leonard Williams, NY Giants
BEST GUESS: The Raiders’ biggest need just so happens to be at a position loaded with talent that is set to hit the open market. Any of these players would be good options, though Judon may be a bit overrated.
Williams isn’t an edge rusher, but falls in this category as an interior player who is an absolute run-stuffer who has developed as a pass rusher. He should be a main target for the Raiders.
There has been some Von Miller chatter, but the Broncos do still have a club option on the hybrid edge rusher.
Draft possibilities
Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Kwity Paye, Michigan
Jayson Oweh, Penn State
BEST GUESS: If the Raiders do hold on to their first-round pick, one of these projected first-rounders could be a target.
Safety
The book is still out on young corners Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette, along with safety Johnathan Abram, but the Raiders are committed to developing these young players.
A mix of several veterans , including Erik Harris, Lamarcus Joyner and particularly Jeff Heath, were serviceable playing alongside Abram, but a legitimate top-tier running mate could help his progress.
Free agents
Anthony Harris, Minnesota
John Johnson, LA Rams
Marcus Williams, New Orleans
Justin Simmons, Denver
Marcus Maye, NY Jets
BEST GUESS: Simmons is great, but Harris and Johnson feel like perfect fits.
Draft
Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
Jevon Holland, Oregon
BEST GUESS: There are decent safety prospects, but a veteran makes more sense for this roster.
Right Tackle
One of the ways the Raiders could clear cap space is to move on from right tackle Trent Brown. They may also try to negotiate a more favorable contract with him. But if they do move on, they will need to replace him.
While there are candidates in the building, it’s a position worth exploring.
Free agents
Taylor Moton, Carolina
Cameron Fleming, NY Giants
BEST GUESS: Moton would be a tremendous get, though he could be in for a huge raise.
Draft
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Samuel Cosmi, Texas
BEST GUESS: The Raiders probably won’t look here in the first round, so these are guys a bit further down on the draft board who could contribute right away.
Interior Offensive Line
This is a strength of the team, but they are getting old and expensive. John Simpson was drafted last year to start the rebuilding. The Raiders need to keep adding players who could eventually become starters.
Free agents
Brandon Scherff, Washington
Joe Thuney, New England
Corey Linsley, Green Bay
BEST GUESS: All are great options, though the Raiders would probably prefer to address this in the draft.
Draft
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Jackson Carman, Clemson
Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
BEST GUESS: All of these players could be available as late as the third round. Carman plays tackle in college, but projects as a guard at the next level.
Linebacker
The Raiders brought in two linebackers in free agency last year with mixed results. Nick Kwiatkoski was steady in the middle, while Cory Littleton was open about his struggles. He could take a big step forward next year, but the Raiders still need reinforcements, especially if Nicholas Morrow leaves as a free agent.
Free agents
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay
Jayon Brown, Tennessee
Matt Milano, Buffalo
K.J. Wright, Seattle
These are the top four linebackers available, though the Raiders may look a bit further down the rankings and invest in other areas.
Draft
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Dylan Moses, Alabama
BEST GUESS: Moses just feels like a Mike Mayock-type pick.
Wide receiver
It may not be likely that the Raiders invest here, but there are excellent players available if they decided to just go all-in on offense and try to outscore everyone.
This could especially come into play should Nelson Agholor hit the open market as a free agent after his bounceback campaign.
Free agents
Allen Robinson, Chicago
Kenny Golladay, Detroit
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh
BEST GUESS: If the Raiders were to go this route, the assumption would be they would try for a true No. 1. Any of them fit that criteria, though Robinson has the potential to be a true superstar.
Draft
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Tamorrion Terry, Florida State
Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
BEST GUESS: The Raiders aren’t likely to use another first-round pick on a receiver. These are talented options who could fall to Day 2.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.