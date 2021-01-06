Potential draft, free agent targets for Raiders in 2021

A very early look at some of the players and positions the Raiders could target this offseason.

Here’s an early look at potential free agent and draft targets for the Raiders this offseason. Keep in mind the Raiders could also be a prime candidate to deal a first-round pick for an established star player.

Defensive line

The lack of a consistent pass rush has been a recurring theme and developing one would go a long way toward alleviating stress on the young secondary.

Landing an edge rusher or a disruptive force on the interior of the defensive line should be a priority.

Free-agent possibilities

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay

Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee

Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh

Melvin Ingram, LA Chargers

Yannick Ngakoue, Baltimore

Matthew Judon, Baltimore

Leonard Williams, NY Giants

BEST GUESS: The Raiders’ biggest need just so happens to be at a position loaded with talent that is set to hit the open market. Any of these players would be good options, though Judon may be a bit overrated.

Williams isn’t an edge rusher, but falls in this category as an interior player who is an absolute run-stuffer who has developed as a pass rusher. He should be a main target for the Raiders.

There has been some Von Miller chatter, but the Broncos do still have a club option on the hybrid edge rusher.

Draft possibilities

Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Jayson Oweh, Penn State

BEST GUESS: If the Raiders do hold on to their first-round pick, one of these projected first-rounders could be a target.

Safety

The book is still out on young corners Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette, along with safety Johnathan Abram, but the Raiders are committed to developing these young players.

A mix of several veterans , including Erik Harris, Lamarcus Joyner and particularly Jeff Heath, were serviceable playing alongside Abram, but a legitimate top-tier running mate could help his progress.

Free agents

Anthony Harris, Minnesota

John Johnson, LA Rams

Marcus Williams, New Orleans

Justin Simmons, Denver

Marcus Maye, NY Jets

BEST GUESS: Simmons is great, but Harris and Johnson feel like perfect fits.

Draft

Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

Jevon Holland, Oregon

BEST GUESS: There are decent safety prospects, but a veteran makes more sense for this roster.

Right Tackle

One of the ways the Raiders could clear cap space is to move on from right tackle Trent Brown. They may also try to negotiate a more favorable contract with him. But if they do move on, they will need to replace him.

While there are candidates in the building, it’s a position worth exploring.

Free agents

Taylor Moton, Carolina

Cameron Fleming, NY Giants

BEST GUESS: Moton would be a tremendous get, though he could be in for a huge raise.

Draft

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

BEST GUESS: The Raiders probably won’t look here in the first round, so these are guys a bit further down on the draft board who could contribute right away.

Interior Offensive Line

This is a strength of the team, but they are getting old and expensive. John Simpson was drafted last year to start the rebuilding. The Raiders need to keep adding players who could eventually become starters.

Free agents

Brandon Scherff, Washington

Joe Thuney, New England

Corey Linsley, Green Bay

BEST GUESS: All are great options, though the Raiders would probably prefer to address this in the draft.

Draft

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Jackson Carman, Clemson

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

BEST GUESS: All of these players could be available as late as the third round. Carman plays tackle in college, but projects as a guard at the next level.

Linebacker

The Raiders brought in two linebackers in free agency last year with mixed results. Nick Kwiatkoski was steady in the middle, while Cory Littleton was open about his struggles. He could take a big step forward next year, but the Raiders still need reinforcements, especially if Nicholas Morrow leaves as a free agent.

Free agents

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay

Jayon Brown, Tennessee

Matt Milano, Buffalo

K.J. Wright, Seattle

These are the top four linebackers available, though the Raiders may look a bit further down the rankings and invest in other areas.

Draft

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Dylan Moses, Alabama

BEST GUESS: Moses just feels like a Mike Mayock-type pick.

Wide receiver

It may not be likely that the Raiders invest here, but there are excellent players available if they decided to just go all-in on offense and try to outscore everyone.

This could especially come into play should Nelson Agholor hit the open market as a free agent after his bounceback campaign.

Free agents

Allen Robinson, Chicago

Kenny Golladay, Detroit

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh

BEST GUESS: If the Raiders were to go this route, the assumption would be they would try for a true No. 1. Any of them fit that criteria, though Robinson has the potential to be a true superstar.

Draft

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Tamorrion Terry, Florida State

Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

BEST GUESS: The Raiders aren’t likely to use another first-round pick on a receiver. These are talented options who could fall to Day 2.

