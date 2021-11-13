79°F
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chiefs on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 1:12 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a running throw over Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 9 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (26-13-1)

Ed Graney 4-1 (22-17-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (21-18-1)

Heidi Fang 3-2 (21-18-1)

Adam Hill 2-3 (21-18-1)

This week’s picks

Daniel Carlson points O/U: 7.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverRaiders are gonna put some points up on the Chiefs’ defense.

Ed Graney: Over The Raiders seem to prefer three and not six in the red zone.

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders should be able to move the ball against the Chiefs and far too often settle for field goals in the red zone.

Sam Gordon: Under Touchdowns get it done on Sunday.

Heidi Fang: Over Carlson has been solid in the red zone. I think this will be a high-scoring affair, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities.

Raiders defense interceptions O/U: 0.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverIt’s been one of those years for Patrick Mahomes, and the Raiders will get at least one pick.

Ed Graney: Under Eh, a total guess.

Adam Hill: Under Mahomes’ turnover-worthy play rate hasn’t really changed, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s been more a case of bad luck regression.

Sam Gordon: Over Mahomes is on pace for a career-high in interceptions this season, and the Raiders are better this year at forcing turnovers.

Heidi Fang: Over With the Chiefs struggling in the turnover department and the Raiders’ ability to apply pressure, I think one interception is almost a guarantee.

Patrick Mahomes passing yards O/U: 287.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderThe Raiders’ pass defense has been much better this year.

Ed Graney: Under Those edge rushers of the Raiders will apply just enough pressure.

Adam Hill: Over While the production just hasn’t been there consistently enough in the passing game, the Chiefs simply refuse to run the ball.

Sam Gordon: Over It’s Mahomes or bust for the Chiefs, who have no running game to speak of.

Heidi Fang: OverMahomes has only had three games with more than 300 yards this season. But with this divisional matchup, I think he gets over.

Travis Kelce receptions O/U: 6.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under But barely.

Ed Graney: Over This just in — he kills the Raiders.

Adam Hill: Under It will be interesting to see whether the Raiders stay with what has worked for them or use the blueprint every other team in the league has adapted for Kansas City. Either way, stopping Kelce will be the focus.

Sam Gordon: Over Mahomes’ favorite target finally finds some space in Allegiant Stadium.

Heidi Fang: UnderI expect the Raiders to have Kelce covered and unavailable.

Tyreek Hill receiving yards O/U: 73.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe’ll get loose sooner or later.

Ed Graney: Over He’s averaging nearly 86. He can reach this number.

Adam Hill: Over With teams basically taking the deep ball away from the Chiefs, they have taken to feeding Hill targets and letting him operate in space. He’ll have plenty of opportunities.

Sam Gordon: Over He can easily eclipse this with a single catch.

Heidi Fang: OverHe’s got the speed to get open and has the ability to find room to run if they throw to him on short-distance plays.

