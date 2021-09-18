88°F
Raiders

Predicting player props for Steelers-Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 12:41 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) extends for a near score with Baltimore Ravens cornerb ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) extends for a near score with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) taking him down just short of the goal line in overtime of their NFL season-opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Week 1 records

Sam Gordon 5-0

Adam Hill 4-1

Heidi Fang 4-1

Ed Graney 2-3

Vincent Bonsignore 1-4

This week’s picks

Bryan Edwards receiving yards O/U: 37.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Edwards and Derek Carr found a little something at the end of the Ravens game.

Ed Graney: Under He had the game — I mean the best seven minutes or so — of his young career last week and finished with 32.

Adam Hill: Over Late in the opener Edwards started to look like the guy who created a buzz in training camp

Sam Gordon: Over He’ll be a bigger part of the game plan after what he accomplished on Monday night.

Heidi Fang: Over The Raiders will get their big-bodied receiver more involved against a stingy Steelers defense.

Derek Carr interceptions O/U: 0.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over On the road in a loud environment against a good defense, you figure that means at least one pick.

Ed Graney: Over A desperation heave when chasing the score?.

Adam Hill: Over This is not an easy stadium to throw or kick in, so a throw or two may get away.

Sam Gordon: Over Pittsburgh has a potent pass rush and talented secondary, a dangerous combination for opposing QBs.

Heidi Fang: Over The Steelers will force Carr to make quick decisions, which is bound to cause a turnover.

Henry Ruggs O/U: 2.5 receptions

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Like Edwards, it just felt like Ruggs and Carr found a bit of a groove late Monday night.

Ed Graney: Over In his 16th NFL game, the 12th pick in the 2020 draft has to be worth at least three. Right? Right!

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders have to force the ball into his hands with screens and hitches.

Sam Gordon: Over With the Steelers focusing on Darren Waller, there will be opportunities for Ruggs.

Heidi Fang: Over The number is too small. Ruggs will finish with four receptions.

Najee Harris rush yards O/U: 76.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Raiders will clean up some of the run fit and tackling angle issues they had against the Ravens.

Ed Graney: Over The rookie called his first NFL game — 16 carries for 45 yards — embarrassing.

Adam Hill: Over The Steelers made a massive investment in Harris and didn’t rely on him enough last week.

Sam Gordon: Under Pittsburgh ranked last in rushing last year, 29th in 2019 and 31st in 2018.

Heidi Fang: Over The Steelers will take advantage of a Raiders defense that gave up 189 rushing yards against the Ravens.

Ben Roethlisberger passing yards O/U: 277.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under Big Ben threw for 188 yards last week. I don’t see him increasing that by another 100 yards.

Ed Graney: Over Big Ben and home openers historically have gone together like tacos and beer. (Which is a good thing.)

Adam Hill: Under The number feels high. Also, this could be more of a running game for the Steelers.

Sam Gordon: Over Expect Big Ben to bounce back after throwing for a mere 188 yards against Buffalo last week.

Heidi Fang: Under The pass rush will get to Roethlisberger, who plays behind a shaky offensive line.

