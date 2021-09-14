Raider Nation greets team with sea of silver and black — PHOTOS

It took a little longer than expected, but Raider Nation finally got to show up and show out in Las Vegas.

Raiders fans cheer during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A Raiders fan cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Fans, including Jocelyn Lopeman, 6, of Fontana, Calif. cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Raiders fans cheer during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A pair of costumed Raiders fans rally the crowd during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Fans, including Javier "Radier Javi" Reyna of West Covina, Calif., left, and Tony Vasquez of Albuquerque, cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans after the score during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans cheer for Las Vegas during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and teammate Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrate their overtime win with fans during their season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate another score over the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of their NFL season-opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate another score over the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of their season-opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A Raiders fan dressed as Darth Vader looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A Baltimore Ravens fan poses during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders fans get excited during the fourth quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans, including Jocelyn Lopeman, 6, and her father Ryan Lopeman of Fontana, Calif., cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fan and celebrity comedian George Lopez cheers for Las Vegas during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans react after Josh Jacobs scores the Raiders’ first touchdown of the game during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A Raiders fan cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders fans cheer during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

A Raiders fan during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer as the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders fans cheer for Las Vegas during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian McComb, of Washington, poses for a picture before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans Phillip Prieto, left, and Gene Biyok pose for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Football fans pose for picture while tailgating before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Al Thompson poses for a portrait during a tailgate before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oscar Reynoso, center, os Los Angeles, poses for a photos outside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barry Hall of Seattle poses for a photos outside of Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans take a group shot as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dina Rojas, left, and her husband Julio Caballero, of Modesto, Calif., pose for a portrait before an NFL football game between the Raider and Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans spend time tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manuel Dominguez III, from left, takes a photo with Nicole Batton, Walter Alvarez and his dad Walter Alvarez Jr. during a tailgate party as the Raiders prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans wearing costumes walk around before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man called himself Cadillac Ruiz of North Las Vegas prepares for tailgating before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raidertor with Yumi Yamaato, of Las Vegas, tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders Rock, left, and Tony Valdivia tailgate before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tailgaters lineup for a drink before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joker Raider tailgates before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From the parking lot to the stands, Raiders fan put on a show that was only matched by the madness on the field, as the Raiders won their first game in front of a full crowd at Allegiant Stadium in dramatic fashion.

Check out the photo gallery above for a taste of the passion and fashion Raider Nation brought out for Monday Night Football.