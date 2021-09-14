Raider Nation greets team with sea of silver and black — PHOTOS
It took a little longer than expected, but Raider Nation finally got to show up and show out in Las Vegas.
From the parking lot to the stands, Raiders fan put on a show that was only matched by the madness on the field, as the Raiders won their first game in front of a full crowd at Allegiant Stadium in dramatic fashion.
Check out the photo gallery above for a taste of the passion and fashion Raider Nation brought out for Monday Night Football.