Raiders’ 2025 opponents finalized on last day of regular season

The Raiders learned their final three opponents for the 2025 season based on the results of Sunday’s games. They will play nine home games and eight road games.

Raiders fans cheer the team on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It came down to one of the last games on the schedule to determine the Raiders’ final opponent for the 2025 season.

The Jets’ victory over the Dolphins clinched a last-place finish in the AFC East for the Patriots, making New England the last of the Raiders’ road opponents for next season.

They will also play the Bears and Browns, last-place finishers in the NFC North and AFC North, as home opponents.

The rest of the schedule was already determined by the regular NFL schedule rotation.

The Raiders have nine home games and eight road games next season, meaning they most likely would lose a home game if they are chosen to play in one of the international games.

Along with AFC West opponents Denver, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will host the Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys and Giants.

The Raiders will also travel to play the Texans, Colts, Eagles and Commanders, along with their three division opponents.

Dates and times will be announced in May.

