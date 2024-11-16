46°F
Raiders activate tight end, promote 2 players from practice squad

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer catches the ball as he runs through drills during organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2024 - 8:39 am
 
Updated November 16, 2024 - 8:43 am

MIAMI — The Raiders activated tight end Michael Mayer from the Non-Football Injury list Saturday.

Mayer, the team’s second-round pick in 2023, missed the club’s last six games for personal seasons. He is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins.

In addition, the Raiders waived wide receiver Alex Bachman and promoted wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and center Will Putnam from the practice squad.

Putnam could start at guard if Dylan Parham, who is dealing with a foot injury, cannot play. Center Andre James and backup guard Cody Whitehair are out for Sunday’s game with ankle injuries.

The Raiders will also be without backup tight end Harrison Bryant because of an ankle injury Sunday, so Mayer’s return comes at a good time.

“Mike is a big part of our plans this year, this week and the future,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “So, the more we can get him involved, the better.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

