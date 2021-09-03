Raiders add a running back, create salary-cap space

The Raiders found their new third-down running back by signing Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad and adding him to the 53-man roster.

Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (25) stands during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

With running back depth thin thanks to the extended injury of Jalen Richard, the Raiders are signing Peyton Barber on Friday off the Washington Football Club’s practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster.

Now in his sixth season, Barber has 2,245 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns over his career. Just as importantly, given his expected role as a third-down back, Barber has 61 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

The addition of Barber leaves the Raiders roster at the 53-man limit, although they will have to make a subtraction soon to make room for veteran linebacker K.J. Wright, who they came to terms with on a one-year contract Thursday.

The Wright deal is not completed, although the recent work the Raiders did to move around some money and create more salary-cap space indicates that the deal will soon be done. The Raiders re-did the contracts of both Yannick Ngakoue and Nick Kwiatkoski this week by converting salary to signing bonuses, and now have an estimated $8 million to spend under the cap. Part of that will go toward signing Wright.

Ngakoue converted $12 million of salary into a signing bonus, bringing his 2021 salary to $1 million. Kwiatkoski converted $2.885 of his salary into a signing bonus and will now earn $990,000 in base salary this year.

