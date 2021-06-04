105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders add another veteran offensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Cincinnati offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (78) sits on the sideline in the second half of an ...
Cincinnati offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (78) sits on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCF, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 52-7. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Raiders on Friday continued to tinker with their roster, adding offensive guard Parker Ehinger.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ehinger has played parts of five seasons in the NFL and spent time last year with the Baltimore Ravens. A fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006, he has played in eight games and made six starts while also playing for the Ravens, Cardinals, Jaguars and Cowboys.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived S Rashaan Gaulden.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders
2
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil parking and transportation plan for Allegiant Stadium
3
Raiders’ undrafted free agent no stranger to overachieving
Raiders’ undrafted free agent no stranger to overachieving
4
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
5
Plans call for walkable entertainment district around Allegiant Stadium
Plans call for walkable entertainment district around Allegiant Stadium
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST