Raiders add depth to wide receiver room, sign free agent

The Raiders added to their wide receiver room Wednesday.

The team signed free agent Alex Bachman, an undrafted free agent in 2019 who has since spent time in three different organizations.

Bachman, a former Wake Forest standout, has appeared in four games with the Giants and has also spent time with the Rams and Texans. The 27-year-old was on Houston’s practice squad last year.

