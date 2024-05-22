91°F
Raiders News

Raiders add depth to wide receiver room, sign free agent

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, discusses with Scott Turner, team's pass game coordina ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, discusses with Scott Turner, team's pass game coordinator, during organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Graney: Raiders tight end finds happiness after bumpy rookie year
Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell listens to a question asked at a media availability ...
Raiders QB changes number as nod to Carr: ‘It felt disrespectful’
Graney: Time is now for Raiders’ 3rd-year pro to win right tackle job
Raiders’ former top pick makes offseason gains: ‘It’s a big difference’
May 22, 2024 - 2:31 pm
May 22, 2024 - 2:31 pm
 

The Raiders added to their wide receiver room Wednesday.

The team signed free agent Alex Bachman, an undrafted free agent in 2019 who has since spent time in three different organizations.

Bachman, a former Wake Forest standout, has appeared in four games with the Giants and has also spent time with the Rams and Texans. The 27-year-old was on Houston’s practice squad last year.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

