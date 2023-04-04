Raiders add former Patriots WR to coaching staff

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to assist with the wide receivers and punt and kickoff returners.

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Chris Hogan, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Raiders are adding former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola as an assistant coach, a person with knowledge confirmed.

Amendola has a long history with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels going all the way back to 2011 in St. Louis when McDaniels was the Rams’ offensive coordinator and Amendola was a young NFL receiver.

More recently, McDaniels and Amendola worked together from 2013 to 2017 when McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and Amendola was a key piece of the New England offense.

Amendola is expected to assist with the wide receivers and punt and kickoff returners.

The 37-year-old Amendola played 13 seasons in the NFL and was an effective slot receiver and return specialist. His last NFL season was 2021.

Amendola finished his career with 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 198 punt returns for 1,860 yards and 153 kickoff returns for 3,590 yards.

His knowledge of McDaniels’ offense, specifically as it relates to the slot receiver position, could benefit Raiders veteran Hunter Renfrow, who labored through an injury-riddled season last year that slowed his transition to McDaniels’ offense.

