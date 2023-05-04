Raiders add promising DE through international program

David Ebuka Agoha, a 21-year-old defensive end from Nigeria, has been added to the Raiders roster via the NFL International Player Pathway program.

David Ebuka Agoha, a 21-year-old defensive end from Nigeria, has been added to the Raiders roster via the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) program.

Ebuka Agoha is one of eight players added to NFL rosters for the 2023 season through the IPP, the largest group of players in one season since the program began in 2017. Ebuka Agoha will not count against the Raiders’ 90-player training camp roster and can stay with the Raiders the entire season.

“To see this hugely talented group of players be allocated to NFL rosters is very exciting, and a testament to the success of the NFL’s global football development programs for international athletes,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. “The International Player Pathway is a critical program in identifying, supporting and enabling athletes from around the world. We look forward to seeing each players’ NFL journey unfold as they become global ambassadors for the sport.”

Ebuka Agoha was one of 13 athletes who were invited to the 2023 IPP program at the conclusion of the NFL’s International Combine in London, which featured 38 players from 13 countries.

Those athletes then went through a 10-week training camp at IMG Academy in Florida that culminated with a Pro Day in front of NFL scouts shortly before the 2023 NFL draft.

Visa issues prevented Ebuka Agoha from participating in the London camp, but at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds and extremely athletic, he was one of the more anticipated players to be invited to the IMG training camp.

Ebuka Agoha is one of six Nigerian football players who have been added to NFL rosters, each of whom were identified at former NFL player Osi Umenyiora’s “The Uprise Initiative” and eventually participated in the first NFL Africa talent camp in Ghana last year.

“To see these fantastic young Nigerian men achieve their dream to be on an NFL roster is incredibly exciting, and I am proud of how each one of them has worked incredibly hard to earn this moment,” said Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl champion who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents. “I cannot wait to see how they develop next season and in the years to come, and know that everyone in Nigeria will be following their progress with pride.”

The Raiders pro scouting department, led by Adam Maxie, tracked Ebuka Agoha throughout the process.

“They did a good amount of work on this international group,” said Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. “Adam Maxie went to the international Pro Day and they identified a few players we would hope to add. David was one of them.”

