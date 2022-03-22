69°F
Raiders add wide receiver, defensive tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 4:55 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 6:29 pm
Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demar ...
Houston Texans cornerback John Reid (34) tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Former Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday.

In 17 games last season, including 10 starts, Robinson caught 25 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

The Georgia native spent six seasons in Kansas City after the Chiefs drafted him out of the University of Florida in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Robinson, 27, has played in all 81 games the last five years and caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson is best known as a deep threat and red zone target.

Also on Tuesday, the Raiders added veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

The 28-year-old has played in 21 career games with the Bills, Colts, Broncos and Titans since entering the league in 2016.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

