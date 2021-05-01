Raiders address secondary, center on NFL draft’s final day

The Raiders took Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie in the fourth round, Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth and Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey in the seventh.

Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs sets up on defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie looks to cover a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey (67) plays against Miami in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Raiders continued to address their secondary in Saturday’s NFL draft, taking a safety in the fourth round and a cornerback in the fifth before addressing their offensive line.

They traded into the fourth round to select Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and late took Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth.

Gillespie was the second-to-last pick in the fourth (143rd overall) after the Raiders made a trade with the New York Jets. The Raiders did not have a pick in the fourth.

Hobbs was chosen with the 23rd pick in the fifth round and 167th overall.

The Raiders’ final pick was Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey, who was chosen second in the seventh round and 230th overall. They traded veteran center Rodney Hudson in the offseason to the Arizona Cardinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

