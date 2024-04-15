57°F
Raiders News

Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman

Chicago Bears offensive guard Cody Whitehair (65) sets to block against the Los Angeles Charger ...
Chicago Bears offensive guard Cody Whitehair (65) sets to block against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair listens to reporters at a news conference during th ...
Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair listens to reporters at a news conference during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits for the ball from center Cody Whitehair (65) ...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits for the ball from center Cody Whitehair (65) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears guard Cody Whitehair (65) walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL ...
Chicago Bears guard Cody Whitehair (65) walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Raiders’ star affirms commitment to team: ‘This is where I want to be’
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) walks off the field after the team's NCAA college foot ...
What are the Raiders’ offensive-line options in the draft?
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks with reporters during an AFC coaches ...
Raiders offseason workouts set to begin Monday in Henderson
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) Raiders center Andre James (68) Raiders wide receiv ...
Raiders draft series: Roster breakdown, biggest needs on offense
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 8:08 am
 

The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. The deal is pending Whitehair passing a physical.

The 31-year-old Whitehair has played eight NFL seasons, all with the Chicago Bears, and has started 118 games at guard and center.

Whitehair played the past two seasons under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who held the same position with the Bears.

The Raiders open the first day of their offseason program Monday at their facility in Henderson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

