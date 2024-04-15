Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman

The Raiders addressed their offensive line with the addition of veteran Cody Whitehair.

What are the Raiders’ offensive-line options in the draft?

Raiders’ star affirms commitment to team: ‘This is where I want to be’

Chicago Bears guard Cody Whitehair (65) walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) waits for the ball from center Cody Whitehair (65) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears offensive line Cody Whitehair listens to reporters at a news conference during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears offensive guard Cody Whitehair (65) sets to block against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. The deal is pending Whitehair passing a physical.

The 31-year-old Whitehair has played eight NFL seasons, all with the Chicago Bears, and has started 118 games at guard and center.

Whitehair played the past two seasons under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who held the same position with the Bears.

The Raiders open the first day of their offseason program Monday at their facility in Henderson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.