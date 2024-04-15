Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman
The Raiders addressed their offensive line with the addition of veteran Cody Whitehair.
The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. The deal is pending Whitehair passing a physical.
The 31-year-old Whitehair has played eight NFL seasons, all with the Chicago Bears, and has started 118 games at guard and center.
Whitehair played the past two seasons under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who held the same position with the Bears.
The Raiders open the first day of their offseason program Monday at their facility in Henderson.
