Raiders’ Alec Ingold looks forward to Green Bay homecoming

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders’ game Sunday at Green Bay will be a homecoming for fullback Alec Ingold.

The 23-year-old rookie has been making his mark on the offense, playing 22 percent of the snaps and picking up key blocks to spring fellow rookie running back Josh Jacobs.

Ingold starred at quarterback for Bay Port High School in Green Bay before playing collegiately at Wisconsin.

“I think the big deal for me is playing in front of the community that helped me grow up and love football,” Ingold said.

Ingold initially impressed the Raiders’ coaching staff in January at the Senior Bowl, with coach Jon Gruden slapping three Raiders stickers on his Wisconsin helmet, signifying how much the club liked him.

“Some of them were more emphasized than others, no doubt,” Ingold said of the stickers.

And when Ingold wasn’t drafted, Gruden recruited him as a free agent.

“He definitely brought back the connection we had at the Senior Bowl, and growing up, I knew him from his coaching days in Green Bay — I’ve been taught all the things he did for that program,” Ingold said. “I definitely knew this was a place where there’s a ton of passion about football here, and that’s where I wanted to be.”

Said Gruden: “He was really ticked off he didn’t get drafted. And if I’ve done anything right since I’ve been here coaching the Raiders, it was the recruiting call I made to Ingold.”

Jacobs, making an early case for Offensive Rookie of the Year with 430 yards rushing and four touchdowns, called Ingold an essential part of the running game.

“He’s been huge,” Jacobs said. “Besides the offensive line, he’s the next biggest thing. I’m third in the whole process.”

Ingold said he was particularly fond of Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Now, he’ll be competing on the same field as Rodgers.

“I think everyone growing up loves football and loves the Packers, so it’s pretty cool to have a community that rallies around something so unified,” Ingold said. “It’s a big thing for kids to grow up — you see these Packers walking in the grocery store. You stop and stare, and it’s really cool. So to be able to have that go full circle is huge for me.”

Injury report

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown is listed as doubtful, but Gruden said Brown will make the trip to Green Bay. Right guard Gabe Jackson is questionable after getting through the practice week. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (plantar fasciitis) and defensive end Arden Key (knee) are out.

The Packers could be without three wide receivers. Davante Adams (toe) will miss his third consecutive game, Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) is doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) is questionable.

Gruden on Green Bay

Gruden said he had a blast when he was an assistant coach for the Packers from 1992 to 1994.

“We had a great group of coaches,” Gruden said. “I had a lot of fun in my life then. We don’t have as much fun anymore. I was an assistant — I didn’t have to talk to the media or deal with a lot of this stuff that you have to deal with now.”

