Raiders ambushed by Jets, lose 34-3

The easy thing would be to say the Raiders simply got caught looking ahead on Sunday, and that the 34-3 beatdown the Jets unleashed on them was retribution for peeking a little too far into the future and overlooking an outclassed opponent.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) sheds a tackle from Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) as defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) pursues him during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) can't tackle New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks to the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Oakland Raiders free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs past New York Jets linebacker Tarell Basham (93) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs with the football as Oakland Raiders free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) tries to make a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tries to break a tackle by New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs with the football as New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The easy thing would be to say the Raiders simply got caught looking ahead Sunday, and that the 34-3 loss to the Jets was retribution for overlooking an outclassed opponent.

But that would be presuming a whole bunch of shakey truths.

The much harsher — albeit realistic — explanation is that the Raiders right now are probably much closer to the Jets than the are next Sunday’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders (6-5) were helpless in slowing down the Jets’ clever offensive game plan and young quarterback Sam Darnold, who torched the Raiders secondary on 20 of 29 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns with a 127.8 passer rating.

The Jets (4-7) scored on five of their first seven drives — with one ending on a missed field goal — to take a 27-3 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. The knockout blow was delivered when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw into tight coverage from his own 13-yard line, only for the ball to be tipped into the hands of Jets cornerback Brian Poole for an easy 15 yard pick-six touchdown interception.

Mike Glennon took for Carr just before the end of the third quarter, all but ending the Raiders ‘afternoon. Carr finished with 127 yards on 15 of 27 passes. His passer rating was 52.6.

What was shaping up as a showdown next Sunday between the Raiders and Chiefs for control of the AFC West is now a test of the Raiders mettle. Can they rebound and still make the playoffs?

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.