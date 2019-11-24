Raiders ambushed by Jets, lose 34-3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The easy thing would be to say the Raiders simply got caught looking ahead Sunday, and that the 34-3 loss to the Jets was retribution for overlooking an outclassed opponent.
But that would be presuming a whole bunch of shakey truths.
The much harsher — albeit realistic — explanation is that the Raiders right now are probably much closer to the Jets than the are next Sunday’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders (6-5) were helpless in slowing down the Jets’ clever offensive game plan and young quarterback Sam Darnold, who torched the Raiders secondary on 20 of 29 passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns with a 127.8 passer rating.
The Jets (4-7) scored on five of their first seven drives — with one ending on a missed field goal — to take a 27-3 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter. The knockout blow was delivered when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw into tight coverage from his own 13-yard line, only for the ball to be tipped into the hands of Jets cornerback Brian Poole for an easy 15 yard pick-six touchdown interception.
Mike Glennon took for Carr just before the end of the third quarter, all but ending the Raiders ‘afternoon. Carr finished with 127 yards on 15 of 27 passes. His passer rating was 52.6.
What was shaping up as a showdown next Sunday between the Raiders and Chiefs for control of the AFC West is now a test of the Raiders mettle. Can they rebound and still make the playoffs?
