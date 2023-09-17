83°F
Raiders News

Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game in Buffalo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2023 - 8:41 am
 
(From left) Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Brian Hoyer (7) talk while stretching ...
(From left) Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Brian Hoyer (7) talk while stretching beside Aiden O'Connell (4) and Chase Garbers (14) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie Aidan O’Connell is once again listed as inactive and will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback for the Raiders today against the Bills.

Veteran Brian Hoyer will be the primary backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still in concussion protocol and will miss the game, along with defensive end Chandler Jones as he deals with personal issues.

Safety Chris Smith II, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera round out the list of inactives for the Raiders.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is inactive for Buffalo and will not play his first regular-season game since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati last season.

The game kicks off at 10 a.m.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

