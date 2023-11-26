Raiders announce Maxx Crosby’s status against Chiefs

Despite dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him from practice all week, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play Sunday against Chiefs.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepted Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. The Dolphins beat the Raiders, 20-13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Maxx Crosby will play today for the Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs despite dealing with a knee injury that sidelined the defensive end from practice all week.

Crosby was listed as doubtful on Friday after missing his third practice. Still, by Sunday morning, he felt good enough to be on the field in a massive divisional game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, is back in the lineup for the Raiders.

It’s infrequent when a player designated as doubtful plays — in fact, only 67 players have done it, and you have to go all the way back to 2020 to find the last time it’s happened — but Crosby worked around the clock on his treatment to be ready on Sunday.

The Raiders go on their bye week after playing the Chiefs, so Crosby will have ample time to rest his knee and be ready when they take the field against the Vikings on Dec. 10th.

The Raiders inactives are emergency quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Amari Burney, defensive tackles Nesta Jade Silvera and Byron Young and center Hroniss Grasu.

