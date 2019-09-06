Raiders’ Antonio Brown issues apology, might not be suspended

Antonio Brown could avoid a suspension after apologizing to the Raiders in a team meeting.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown’s eventful week continued Friday morning, as he apologized to the club in a team meeting.

According to multiple reports, Brown was on the verge of being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, after engaging in a heated verbal exchange with general manager Mike Mayock during Wednesday’s practice.

Neither Mayock nor Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed that Brown would be suspended Thursday, and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple media outlets that he was trying to smooth things over between the player and team.

Apparently that has come to fruition, as NFL Network reported Brown might avoid a suspension and play in the Raiders’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos.

This would be a remarkable turnaround from 24 hours ago, where the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown — which would have likely voided the remaining $30 million in guarantees in his contract.

David Carr of NFL Network — brother of Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr — said on the air Thursday night that the Raiders captains had gone to Gruden and said they supported whatever decision the Raiders front office made on Brown, even if it was cutting him.

ESPN reported those same captains were standing with Brown this morning as he issued his emotional apology.

