Raiders beat Seahawks in OT, earn 2nd straight win
Seattle — Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a walk-off touchdown in overtime to lead the Raiders to a 40-34 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.
It’s the first time this season the Raiders have won back-to-back games.
Derek Carr threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
