Raiders beat Seahawks in OT, earn 2nd straight win

Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a walk-off touchdown in overtime to lead the Raiders to a 40-34 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels congratulates Mack Hollins (10) on his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett catches a touchdown past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) runs back an interception during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is hit by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs carries against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) raises up the football as he runs into the end zone for a score during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates his touchdown with center Andre James (68) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) catches a touchdown pass past Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (90) during the first half of an NFL game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown with Raiders offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) directs teammates in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah carries against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs around Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seattle — Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a walk-off touchdown in overtime to lead the Raiders to a 40-34 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

It’s the first time this season the Raiders have won back-to-back games.

Derek Carr threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.