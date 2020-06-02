Raiders begin move into Henderson headquarters

Monday marked another step for the Raiders and their relocation to Southern Nevada as the first moving trucks arrived with items from their former Northern California offices.

The Las Vegas Raiders Henderson team headquarters and practice facility on Monday, June, 1, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews began moving the items that arrived from their old headquarters in Alameda, California, into the 335,000-square-foot building in Henderson that will house the team’s headquarters and practice facility.

Team officials are expecting to move into their new digs sometime this month, but they’re in wait-and-see mode as the league works around coronavirus-related protocols.

“Plan is flexible to allow future occupancy based on local guidelines and NFL guidelines,” said Marc Badain, Raiders president.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has been allowing teams to return to their facilities in stages beginning May 19.

“We are actively working with governors and other state and local authorities in those states that have not yet announced definitive plans and will confirm the precise date on which coaches can return to the facility as soon as possible,” the memo read.

Monday, the league allowed teams to reopen retail stores, ticket offices and other customer-facing facilities as long as they abide by state and local regulations.

A memo sent to NFL teams by league commissioner Roger Goodell said coaching staffs could be allowed to return to facilities as early as this week.

In addition to three outdoor fields, the Henderson complex will house team executive offices, 1½ indoor fields, a weight room, a rehabilitation center, a cafe, a Raider Image retail store and a TV studio. The complex cost more than $75 million to build.

Plans call for more than 300 employees to work at the facility, where the team’s operations will be conducted when it opens in June.

The team’s headquarters is about 13 miles from the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, which is slated for substantial completion July 31.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.