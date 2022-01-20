Raiders, Bengals deliver big ratings for NBC
The AFC wild-card game drew the biggest numbers for a late Saturday afternoon wild-card game since 1999.
Saturday’s AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals delivered in the ratings for NBC.
The game drew a total of 29 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched late Saturday afternoon wild-card game since a 1999 matchup between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
It represented a 30 percent increase over the network’s coverage last year when 22.3 million people watched Tampa Bay play Washington.
Saturday’s game, which resulted in a 23-16 win for the Bengals, drew an average of 27.7 million viewers, which was 13 percent more than the Rams-Seahawks playoff game last season in the same time slot.
Cincinnati was the market with the highest ratings in the country for the game. Las Vegas ranked seventh.
Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs contest on NBC was the most-watched prime-time game since the Super Bowl.
