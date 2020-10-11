Raiders blow open second half, hand Chiefs shocking loss

Coach Jon Gruden earned his signature victory Sunday since returning to the Raiders three years ago.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) pulls in an acrobatic catch over Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) sprints up field past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) scores a touchdown against defenders Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown score with center Rodney Hudson (61) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a big catch in the first quarter during an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) tries to bat down a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fires up the crowd during an NFL football game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) taunts Chiefs players during warms ups before the start of an NFL football game with Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fires up his team during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden leads warm ups before the start of an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fans at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Devontae Booker (23) and center Rodney Hudson (61) nearby during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coach Jon Gruden earned his signature victory Sunday since returning to the Raiders three years ago, as Las Vegas shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-32.

The victory also is a potential seminal moment for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been criticized for not being able to take the team to the next level. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

