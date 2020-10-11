88°F
Raiders

Raiders blow open second half, hand Chiefs shocking loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2020 - 1:43 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coach Jon Gruden earned his signature victory Sunday since returning to the Raiders three years ago, as Las Vegas shocked the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-32.

The victory also is a potential seminal moment for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been criticized for not being able to take the team to the next level. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

