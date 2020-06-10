Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium

Crews at Allegiant Stadium gave an artificial glimpse Wednesday of what the 65,000-seat facility will look like on Raiders game days.

Raiders branded artificial turf will be used during tours of the team's $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy: Raiders

An artificial turf field with the Raiders’ iconic pirate shield logo could be seen inside the $2 billion stadium, marking the first time the team’s logo was laid on the facility’s floor.

The artificial turf won’t be used during Raiders game days. It will serve as a cosmetic feature when the team provides tours of the stadium.

Fans can sign up on Allegiant Stadium’s website to receive alerts when tours become available.

The Raiders will play on a grass field that is stored outside on a 4-foot-tall, 9,500-ton tray on non-game days. The tray will roll in and out of the stadium through a 14-by-240-feet opening on the south end of the stadium.

UNLV football will play on an artificial turf field at the stadium for their games.

