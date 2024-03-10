Raiders bring back starting offensive lineman before NFL free agency

The Raiders agreed to a contract to bring back one of their starting offensive linemen, giving them more continuity up front.

Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates a Raiders touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders and Andre James have agreed to a new contract, his agent David Canter wrote on X. The veteran center was set to hit free agency Monday, but will remain in Las Vegas.

James, 26, has been the Raiders starting center since 2021. His new contract is worth $24 million over three years with $16 million guaranteed.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

