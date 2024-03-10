Raiders bring back starting offensive lineman before NFL free agency
The Raiders agreed to a contract to bring back one of their starting offensive linemen, giving them more continuity up front.
The Raiders and Andre James have agreed to a new contract, his agent David Canter wrote on X. The veteran center was set to hit free agency Monday, but will remain in Las Vegas.
James, 26, has been the Raiders starting center since 2021. His new contract is worth $24 million over three years with $16 million guaranteed.
