Raiders bring back starting offensive lineman before NFL free agency

March 10, 2024 - 2:21 pm
 
Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates a Raiders touchdown during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders and Andre James have agreed to a new contract, his agent David Canter wrote on X. The veteran center was set to hit free agency Monday, but will remain in Las Vegas.

James, 26, has been the Raiders starting center since 2021. His new contract is worth $24 million over three years with $16 million guaranteed.

