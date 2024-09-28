Raiders-Browns preview: Bold predictions, keys to victory in AFC clash

The Raiders will look to bounce back from their most disappointing effort of the Antonio Pierce era when they welcome a struggling Browns side to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Vegas Nation Gameday — The Silver and Black take on the Browns

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks in the ball during the first half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) thanks the heavens for another successful kick against the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) elevates for a reception over the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. The Giants won 21-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) walks off of the field at half time during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates a big play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders (1-2) followed up an impressive and dramatic victory in Baltimore on Sept. 15 with a clunker of a performance in a home loss to lowly Carolina on Sept. 22. They will try to get back in the win column when they host the beaten and battered Browns (1-2) on Sunday.

Game information

■ Who: Browns at Raiders

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Beth Mowins, play-by-play; Ross Tucker and Jay Feely, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Browns -2, total 36

Series history

The Raiders have won four straight meetings with the Browns. That gives them a 17-10 edge in a series that dates back to 1970.

The rivalry was one-sided at first, as the Raiders won 10 of the first 11 matchups. They’ve also won both playoff games between the two teams. The Raiders beat the Browns 14-12 in the divisional round in 1981 and won 27-10 in a wild-card game in 1983.

Last meeting

Dec. 20, 2021 — Daniel Carlson kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Raiders to a 16-14 road win in a game impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kickoff was pushed back two days. The Raiders still won to continue their push for a playoff spot that season.

Cleveland played the game without a dozen regulars, including its two top quarterbacks and its top wide receiver. Coach Kevin Stefanski was also not on the sideline after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers will score his first NFL touchdown.

2. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will catch at least seven passes against the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2015.

3. The Raiders, who have generated just one turnover this season, will score a defensive touchdown.

Storyline

This game is a big test for Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.

Some of his in-game moves have been questionable since he was first given the interim tag midway through last season. But his ability to motivate his team and get it ready to play was never in question. At least until last week.

Pierce called his players out for a lack of effort publicly following the loss to Carolina. Now, it’s time to see how the group responds.

When the Browns have the ball

The Browns have faced many of the same questions as the Raiders this season in terms of why their offense has struggled.

Cleveland ranks 24th in rushing yards. The Browns are also just averaging 3.8 yards per play overall, the second-fewest in the league. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled and ranks 30th in QBR, ahead of only benched Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

It doesn’t help matters that almost all of Cleveland’s offensive line is injured. The group has allowed 16 sacks so far this season, the most in the NFL.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said one thing a defense can do to stress an opponent with moving pieces up front is to force the offensive line to communicate. Cleveland will have several new faces in its starting lineup Sunday and a few old faces playing in new spots. The Raiders should have plenty of success if they’re able to force the Browns offensive line into uncomfortable and unfamiliar situations through stunts and twists.

When the Raiders have the ball

It’s difficult to overstate how abysmal the Raiders’ running game has been thus far.

The team is averaging 51 rushing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. Chicago ranks 31st at 72.7 rushing yards per game.

The Raiders’ 2.8 yards per carry also ranks last. The Bears once again are 31st at 3.0 yards per carry, while every other team in the league is averaging at least 3.4 yards per attempt.

“I think we’ve got to do a better job coaching it and the players have got to do a better job executing,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “And that’s as simple an answer as I can give, but it really is. I think it’s that simple. We’ve just got to have greater attention to detail and we will.”

The Raiders’ passing game isn’t in top form either, but it’s sensational by comparison.

The team’s 244.7 passing yards per game rank fourth in the NFL. The efficiency could still improve, as starting quarterback Gardner Minshew ranks 24th in QBR.

The Raiders’ problem has been consistency. Minshew has been streaky, with some great drives and some forgettable ones. The Raiders need to start stringing positive possessions together if they want to have success.

Injury report

Raiders: OUT: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) OLB Divine Deablo (oblique), TE Michael Mayer (personal), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), RT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Ameer Abdullah (back), OLB Kana’i Mauga (calf). FULL: LT Kolton Miller (shoulder), DT Christian Wilkins (knee), DE Tyree Wilson (knee).

Browns: OUT: RT Jack Conklin (hamstring), TE David Njoku (ankle), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee). QUESTIONABLE: MIKE Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow). LIMITED: LT James Hudson III (shoulder), RT Dawand Jones (knee), RDE Alex Wright (triceps). FULL: LG Joel Bitonio (knee), LG Javion Cohen (back), RB Jerome Ford (knee), LDE Myles Garrett (knee, Achilles, thigh), WR Jerry Jeudy (knee), WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (hand), LDT Dalvin Tomlinson (thigh), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder).

The pick

Raiders 13, Browns 12

