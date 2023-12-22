Raiders CB on Mahomes: ‘You stop the magician, then the act is over’

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones knows who the team has to stop to win Monday night in Kansas City. It all comes down to limiting Patrick Mahomes’ magic act.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 63-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warms up before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and his teammates have heard all the criticisms of Kansas City’s lack of offensive weapons.

The receivers aren’t who the Raiders are concerned about heading into Monday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

“We’re not worried about them,” Jones said. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

Jones had some tricks of his own up his sleeve the last time the Raiders took the field Dec. 14. He recorded one of the highlights of the year with a one-handed interception he returned for a touchdown against the Chargers.

The 26-year-old said he watched the replay a lot because he kept getting tagged with it on social media.

One of his coaches watched it a few times, too.

“I probably watched it four to six times,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “But the one-handed catch, when I kept rewinding it, it made me think of how he caught it, it was like (Michael Jordan) on the kiss the rim dunk. I’m old, but that’s what it reminded me of and I said that that would be a real cool poster just like the kiss the rim (dunk) poster was pretty cool.”

A side-by-side comparison of the catch and the famous dunk started circulating on social media within moments of Graham making the comment. Jones was aware of that, too.

“That was the best thing I saw,” Jones said. “Somebody on Twitter had us side-by-side. I liked that one.”

Jones, released by the Patriots last month, still knows you’re only as good as your next play and your next game. He’s ready to move on.

“Here today and gone tomorrow,” Jones said. “That’s football. We just have to keep playing ball. Imagine I make that play and we lose. You just have to keep moving forward.”

That’s what Jones has tried to do since being claimed off waivers by the Raiders. It gave him the opportunity to reunite with interim coach Antonio Pierce, who coached him in high school and college.

Jones said he’s starting to settle in after switching teams midseason. He was the highest-rated defensive player in the NFL last week by the website Pro Football Focus.

“I know the playbook a lot better and I know a lot more people around the building,” Jones said. “I’m a little more comfortable in the system, a lot more comfortable actually. There’s still room for improvement, but I definitely feel better than when I got here.”

Injury report

Kolton Miller practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, supporting Pierce’s optimism that the Raiders starting left tackle could return this week.

Miller has missed four of the last five games with a shoulder injury. Center Andre James was also a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby did not practice as he deals with a nagging knee injury. Crosby has not missed a game this season despite his ailment.

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer missed the workout with a toe injury, while running back Josh Jacobs was out with a quad injury that caused him to miss the Raiders’ last game.

Guard Dylan Parham (illness) and wide receiver DJ Turner (shoulder) also did not practice.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was limited with an illness.

Transactions

The Raiders released defensive end Malik Reed on Thursday. The UNR alum made three tackles in four games this season.

Reed’s roster spot was taken by offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, who was promoted from the practice squad. Grasu has played five games for the Raiders over the last two seasons.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.