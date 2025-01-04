Raiders-Chargers preview: Odds, players to watch and prediction

The Raiders will look to end their season with some positive vibes when they host the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) nearly gets past Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) on a kickoff return during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) rushes with the football during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh yells on the field against the Raiders during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks to beat a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) on a run back during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) can’t tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) scores past Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This is it. Raiders-Chargers on Sunday to end the regular season.

The stakes aren’t nearly as high as they were three years ago when the two AFC West rivals met with a playoff spot on the line. But this could be an interesting matchup regardless.

The Raiders (4-12) can end a disappointing campaign with three straight wins and carry some positive vibes into what figures to be an important offseason. The Chargers (10-6) can try to keep rolling heading into the playoffs, where they’ll be regardless of the outcome Sunday.

Game information

■ Who: Chargers at Raiders

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Chargers -5, total 41

Series history

The Raiders have a 69-59-2 all-time lead in a feud that dates back to 1960.

The rivalry was one-sided early on. The Chargers won the first eight meetings between the two sides. The Raiders fought back, going on a 16-0-2 unbeaten run in the series between 1966 and 1977.

The team won the most important matchup between the rivals not long after. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 34-27 in the AFC title game in 1981 to advance to Super Bowl 15. They went on to defeat the Eagles 27-10 for the franchise’s second championship.

Last meeting

Sept. 8, 2024 — Running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 135 yards on 10 carries in his Chargers debut to lift them to a 22-10 win over the Raiders in the 2024 opener for both teams at SoFi Stadium.

Dobbins scored a 12-yard touchdown the first play of the fourth quarter to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 16-7.

The game may be best remembered for Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s decision to punt on a fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 43-yard line trailing by six with 7:15 remaining.

Los Angeles scored a touchdown its following drive to go up 22-10.

Bold predictions

1. Rookie running back Dylan Laube will record the first two receptions of his career for the Raiders.

2. Tight end Michael Mayer will haul in his first touchdown catch of the season.

3. The Raiders will win the time of possession battle for the third straight game.

Storyline

The Raiders have been only playing for pride the last several weeks, but they’ve still been fighting hard.

The result is the team’s first two-game winning streak of the season. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that the Jaguars and Saints are two of the NFL’s worst teams and both were missing their starting quarterbacks.

The Chargers are a significant step up in competition, as long as they’re motivated. There’s a chance Los Angeles could be locked into its playoff seed before kickoff and consider sitting some of its more important players Sunday.

The Raiders face an uphill battle if the Chargers decide to go all out. But they could have a good chance at a three-game winning streak if Los Angeles prioritizes rest over a meaningless win.

When the Raiders have the ball

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell continues to play competent football.

He’s moving the chains consistently and even making a few plays with his legs. It’s nothing spectacular, but it’s been enough to win a couple games. Especially because O’Connell hasn’t turned the ball over in the Raiders’ two recent wins.

Interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is the fourth play-caller O’Connell has had his two NFL seasons. Turner said the two have gotten more comfortable with each other the more they’ve worked together.

“He’s a cerebral guy and the more he sees, the more he can anticipate,” Turner said. “I think it’s all just kind of coming together.”

O’Connell has the ultimate security blanket in rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who continues to rack up accolades and records. Bowers needs just eight receptions to tie Zach Ertz for the most-ever by a tight end in a single season.

The Raiders’ offense was also boosted by veteran running back Ameer Abdullah last week, who had the first 100-yard game of his 10-year NFL career.

Abdullah is out Sunday with a foot injury, but the team could have other backs step up behind an offensive line that seems to be finding its stride late in the year.

When the Chargers have the ball

Coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball.

The Chargers leaned on Dobbins last week, using a steady diet of runs to set up some play-action shots down the field.

Quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Ladd McConkey took full advantage of the game plan. They connected eight times for 94 yards and two touchdowns in their team’s 40-7 win over the Patriots.

That same approach could give the Raiders’ young defense fits if Herbert plays. But if it’s Taylor Heinicke or Easton Stick under center for the Chargers, the group has a much better chance at closing the season on a high note.

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: RB Ameer Abdullah (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB Nate Hobbs (illness), LG Jordan Meredith (ankle). LIMITED: DE K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle), DT John Jenkins (heel), LT Kolton Miller (wrist), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip). FULL: S Trey Taylor (back).

■ Chargers: OUT: RB Gus Edwards (ankle), WR Joshua Palmer (foot). DOUBTFUL: LB Denzel Perryman (groin). QUESTIONABLE: Alohi Gilman (hamstring). FULL: DL Poona Ford (elbow), EDGE Khalil Mack (rest), WR Ladd McConkey (toe), RG Trey Pipkins III (hip).

The pick

Chargers 24, Raiders 17

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal