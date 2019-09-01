Raiders claim QB DeShone Kizer
The Raiders claimed the former Notre Dame quarterback off waivers Sunday after he was released by the Packers a day earlier, temporarily giving them four signal-callers on the roster.
The Raiders claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers Sunday after he was released by the Packers a day earlier, temporarily giving them four signal-callers on the roster.
It’s expected they will part ways with either Mike Glennon or Nathan Peterman in a corresponding move
Kizer, a two-year pro out of Notre Dame, appeared in three games for Green Bay last season and 15 for the Browns as a rookie in 2017.
He has completed 53.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career.
The Raiders got a close look at him in a preseason game in Winnipeg when he completed 4 of 7 passes and threw an interception.
ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the transaction.
