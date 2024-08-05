95°F
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addresses media at training camp

The Raiders get back to work on Monday. Before they take the field for practice, Antonio Pierce addressed the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a question in a media interview during the third day ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a question in a media interview during the third day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jon Gruden leaves court after appearing at a hearing for oral arguments in a legal fight betwee ...
Ex-Raiders coach wearing Chiefs gear at Kansas City practice
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) signs autographs for fans following the third day of t ...
Graney: Raiders defense could play role in team’s QB competition
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce works with linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on a drill during the ...
Raiders’ 53-man roster prediction: Which rookies make the cut?
One QB stands out in most extensive live action of Raiders camp
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 9:08 am
 
Updated August 5, 2024 - 9:32 am

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders return to work on Monday in training camp.

Ahead of their morning practice, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

Among the topics he addressed is where things stand in the quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

