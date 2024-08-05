Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addresses media at training camp

The Raiders get back to work on Monday. Before they take the field for practice, Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a question in a media interview during the third day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders return to work on Monday in training camp.

Ahead of their morning practice, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

Among the topics he addressed is where things stand in the quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X