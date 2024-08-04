One QB stands out in most extensive live action of Raiders camp

The Raiders had their first evening practice of training camp Saturday night, and one of the quarterbacks outperformed his competition for the starting job.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) eyes a receiver during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello pauses as he addresses the media before team's practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Quarterback Gardner Minshew put together three impressive scoring drives in what was the most extensive live 11-on-11 action of training camp late Saturday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Aidan O’Connell, who is competing with Minshew for the starting job, made a few plays, but ultimately struggled to find the end zone and threw an interception into triple coverage early in the session.

Both quarterbacks experienced ups and downs during the first evening practice of camp, but there was little question who put together the more effective drives. Minshew and O’Connell saw reps with the first- and second-team offenses against the first- and second-team defenses.

O’Connell’s first interception came when he lofted a ball deep into triple coverage, and Isaiah Pola-Mao came down with it near the goal line.

Harrison Bryant and DJ Turner had touchdown receptions during the session, and undrafted free agent Ramel Keyton had another standout practice with some nice plays after an early drop.

The day ended with a two-minute drill for both quarterbacks that both ended with interceptions. Minshew was up first, throwing slightly high through the hands of Tre Tucker only to have Jack Jones make a great play to come up with a pick.

O’Connell put together a decent drive, but faced third-and-15 with the clock running low and put one up for grabs in the end zone that rookie M.J. Devonshire pulled down for an interception to end the practice.

One other development of note was at right tackle, where rookie DJ Glaze replaced Thayer Munford to take first-team reps after Munford struggled to contain Maxx Crosby. Munford lined up with the second unit, then at first-team left tackle before regaining his spot as first-team right tackle for the final two-minute drill.

QB coach speaks

Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello is pleased with how O’Connell and Minshew are approaching their battle to win the starting job.

“It’s been a really good competition,” Scangarello said.

The outcome will be determined by more than who makes the better throws in a particular practice or preseason game.

Scangarello cautioned fans and the media against reading too much into each rep or even each drive or game.

“I’ve been in these situations where how a play happens in a game and it can sway an opinion when you’re actually looking at the total body of work,” he said. “We’re charting decision-making, accuracy, timing, how they handle the huddle, how they use the snap count, everything. It all matters. So, yes, it’s important to the evaluation process, but it’s the total body of work that is so valuable in making these types of decisions.”

Just kicking it

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce watched Thursday’s first preseason game with an eye on how the Texans and Bears handled the complex new kickoff rules.

He wasn’t overly impressed, as the rules failed to produce the kind of big plays many expected.

“Were you impressed?” Pierce laughed at a reporter. “Meh? That’s how I felt too.”

Still, it was beneficial to have some live kickoffs on film.

“I thought it was good to see,” Pierce said. “We showed it to our team today at our meeting, had (special teams coordinator) Tom McMahon show their penalties there, so we looked at that. But there were big-play opportunities, too. We know what the league is trying to do. We’ll have our opportunity at it next week (in the first preseason game).”

Coming soon

The Raiders hope to get wide receiver Jalen Guyton off the physically unable to perform list and back on the practice field as soon as Monday after taking Sunday off.

Guyton’s return could be a big boost to a wide receiver corps that lost Michael Gallup to retirement just before the start of training camp.

Guyton has 71 catches for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns in 46 career games with the Chargers.

The team is also hoping to get rookie offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson back soon. The second-round pick has missed all of training camp.

Offensive line coach James Cregg said he doesn’t believe Powers-Johnson will need much time to get back up to speed

“It will take a little bit, but we’ll get him caught up,” Cregg said. “He’s smart, and he understands what’s going on. He’s listening and hearing everything, so I don’t anticipate him being too far off when he comes back.”

According to Cregg, Powers-Johnson dropped quite a bit of weight in the offseason program after being drafted into the organization and was moving “really well” when he was shut down.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.