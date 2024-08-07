92°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to media

As the Raiders prepare to wrap up camp in Costa Mesa, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his players on drills during the third day of Raiders ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his players on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (4) and Jameis Winston (5) high-five during an NFL ...
Here are the NFL preseason quarterback rotations for every team
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) laughs at a question during a media interview on the second ...
Raiders report: Defensive star shines again at training camp
Rebels get a break from heat, thanks to Raiders — PHOTOS
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during the third day of Raiders traini ...
Graney: Minshew should be Raiders’ starter as things stand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 8:47 am
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 9:29 am

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders wrap up the heavy-lifting portion of their training camp in Southern California on Wednesday.

They will have a walk-through on Thursday before leaving for Minneapolis on Friday for their preseason opener against the Vikings on Saturday.

Before they take the field for their last full practice in Costa Mesa, coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Training camp preview: A look at Raiders’ quarterback situation
recommend 2
Raiders mailbag: What’s the plan at running back?
recommend 3
What are the top 5 quarterback controversies in NFL history?
recommend 4
What should the Raiders do with their pending free agents?
recommend 5
Raiders’ training camp preview: Who emerges at WR behind Adams, Meyers?
recommend 6
Raiders announce surprise retirement of veteran receiver