Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media before the team’s practice in Henderson on Wednesday.

Graney: Raiders made right QB call, but things must improve

Raiders rewind: What stood out from preseason loss to Cowboys

Raiders report: O’Connell was ‘hoping for better news’ in QB battle

Raiders QB understands the job: ‘It’s all about winning’

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce leaves the field after an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media before the team’s practice in Henderson on Wednesday.

The club wraps up its preseason schedule against the 49ers at 7 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.