Raiders News

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media — WATCH LIVE

The Raiders play the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Before practice on Friday, Antonio Pierce speaks to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermoun ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 8:57 am
 
Updated November 1, 2024 - 9:35 am

The Raiders will practice for the final time Friday in preparation for their road trip to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Before taking the field for their mid-morning workout, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

