Raiders coach Jon Gruden gets jaw-dropping tour of Allegiant Stadium — VIDEO

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden recently toured Allegiant Stadium for the first time, coming away impressed with the project.

Allegiant Stadium under construction Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders haven’t officially become known as the Las Vegas Raiders, but their coach Jon Gruden recently toured the franchise’s new home, Allegiant Stadium.

In a video posted to the team’s website, Gruden got a look at the stadium where the Raiders will play their home games beginning this fall. Gruden noted how excited he was to see the stadium for the first time. He remarked how much he liked the $2 billion project’s shiny black exterior.

“You can have a vision for this stuff, but when you make it a reality, man, it’s hard to believe,” Gruden said in the video. “People aren’t going to believe this.”

Gruden toured the facility with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and at one point greeted construction workers at the facility, telling one he looked like a linebacker or tight end.

Gruden was in town over the weekend, attending UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Davis and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby also were in attendance at the fight.

Last week, the Raiders gave their assurance that Allegiant Stadium will open on time, despite the completion of the project’s translucent durable-plastic roof being pushed back to mid-May. The stadium is about 80 percent completed.

