Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 9:48 am
 
Updated September 29, 2023 - 10:25 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders wrap up preparations for the Chargers on Friday. Ahead of their early afternoon practice, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics he touched on were the status of both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

