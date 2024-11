Raiders coach Antonio Pierce conducted a news conference Friday to discuss his team’s upcoming game with the Dolphins.

Raiders hope staff changes turn offense around: ‘So much knowledge’

Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander and head coach Antonio Pierce interact on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce conducted a news conference Friday to discuss his team's upcoming matchup with the Dolphins. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce conducted a news conference Friday to discuss his team’s upcoming matchup with the Dolphins.

The team travels to Miami for a Week 11 game Sunday after being on bye.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.