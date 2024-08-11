Raiders coach reveals preferred timeline for starting QB decision

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce revealed Sunday he hopes to name a winner of the starting quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew soon.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) is hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward (52) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) scramble past Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andre Carter II (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t tip his hand Sunday to indicate who is leading the team’s starting quarterback competition.

But he did say when he wants to make a decision for the first time. Pierce said he hopes to name a starter after the Raiders’ second preseason game Aug. 17 against the Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.

“The goal will be to hopefully make a decision after the game this Saturday,” Pierce said. “We have to get ready to play football. We have enough film and we’ll have two games to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they’ll play.”

Quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew both played in the Raiders’ preseason opener Saturday, a 24-23 road loss to the Vikings.

They each received a quarter of action. O’Connell got one drive and led the Raiders to a field goal in the first quarter. Minshew led the team to two touchdowns and a field goal in four drives in the second. Pierce said both will get a quarter again against the Cowboys, though he didn’t say which one would start this time.

“Aidan had nine attempts and Gardner had 12,” Pierce said. “You’d like the numbers to be equal, but they weren’t. I thought both guys were efficient. I thought there were some opportunities down the field Minshew made that were good. When it’s a clean pocket, you can see what this offense can be with both guys.”

O’Connell and Minshew both didn’t have the luxury of playing with three key offensive players Saturday.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has been away from the Raiders for more than a week awaiting the birth of his third child and first son. Offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson have been on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to injuries since the beginning of camp.

Miller is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and Powers-Johnson is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Pierce said he doesn’t expect Miller or Powers-Johnson to practice this week, but he is hopeful both could return to the field after the Cowboys game.

Adams, whose son has been born, was expected to be back in the Raiders’ facility Sunday.

“I spoke to him after the game,” Pierce said. “He watched it. He’s excited and misses his teammates. Glad his baby boy’s here and healthy.”

Defensive lapses

Pierce, while happy with the quarterback play, was less pleased with his defense after watching the tape. He saw breakdowns against the run and pass.

“It’s just the ability to get off blocks,” Pierce said of some of the big runs the defense surrendered. “It’s different when you’re in training camp and going against your own guys. You don’t throw anybody on the ground. There’s not a lot of violent sheds. But we need to get back to being heavy-handed, getting off blocks, (our) second level defenders – the linebackers, safety and stars — just getting the right fits.”

The secondary had issues as well. Cornerback Jack Jones continued his strong training camp with an interception, but some lapses in coverage by other players led to big plays for the Vikings.

“It was just poor eyes,” Pierce said. “I mean, if you’re going to stare in the backfield and stare at the quarterback, you’re going to stare and watch them complete the ball, too.”

‘Lesson learned’

Players aren’t the only ones who can grow from preseason games.

Pierce and his staff appeared to mismanage their timeouts on defense late in the fourth quarter with Minnesota driving for a game-winning field goal. The Vikings ended up making the kick as time expired.

“Lesson learned,” Pierce said. “We talked about it and thought maybe something would play out a little differently. If I could do it over again, I probably would.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.