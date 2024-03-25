Raiders coach says ‘everything’s on the table’ in April’s NFL draft

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t deny his team could be aggressive to move up for a quarterback in next month’s NFL draft.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks with reporters during an AFC coaches availability at the NFL owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt File)

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Daniels has the ability to make big plays with his arm and legs while also taking care of the ball.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was obvious Antonio Pierce was going to field a question about Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels the minute he sat down to chat with the media Monday at the NFL’s annual league meetings.

Daniels is more than just the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a top quarterback prospect in April’s draft. He and Pierce share a connection that goes back to when Daniels was a high school star in Southern California.

That relationship, coupled with the Raiders’ need for a franchise quarterback, has created an assumption the two could reunite in Las Vegas. The team would need to move up from the 13th overall pick to make that happen.

Pierce has made it clear he wants to be aggressive. So it was only a matter of time before he was asked about the possibility.

“So are you moving up to get Jayden, or what?” someone asked Pierce.

“You got the pick?” Pierce responded. “Can you go make that happen, please?”

Pierce could not have been clearer about what he wants. He isn’t the type to hide his feelings in the name of secrecy. He’s keeping himself to all options.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Pierce said. “Whatever makes the Raiders better, I’m all for. When I say I’m a go-getter, meaning whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to get the best player to make our team the best, that’s what I want to do and that’s what I’d like to see us do.”

The Commanders and Patriots hold the second and third picks in the draft, respectively. Both teams have expressed a willingness to explore trade-down scenarios.

Broncos coach Sean Payton pointed out Monday everyone has a price. Denver owns the 12th pick — one spot ahead of the Raiders — and Payton said it is “realistic” the team could move up to take a quarterback.

The Raiders are in the same boat. And Pierce is willing to do what it takes to make it happen.

“I’m always going to be aggressive,” Pierce said. “I want to win. That’s just in my nature.”

Of course, Pierce need to rely on general manager Tom Telesco to get it done.

Telesco’s measured approach balances Pierce’s passion. Pierce said it’s good to have Telesco around “to calm me down.”

The Raiders did meet with most of the top quarterback prospects at the NFL scouting combine. They will host most of them for private visits at their Henderson facility.

Daniels, who threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns last season, appears to be at the top of Pierce’s list. Daniels also had 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“One thing about him that separates from the rest is his ability to run,” Pierce said. “He can run, run. He can run like that in the SEC and put up those kinds of numbers. I think that translates very well.”

Other top quarterbacks in the mix are North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The group’s depth should play in the Raiders’ favor if they can’t trade up.

“I don’t think you can go wrong with this year’s draft,” Pierce said.

