Raiders coach still awaiting clarity on job status for 2025

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday he had yet to be told he wouldn’t be returning for the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce congratulates Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on his sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is still waiting for clarity on his job status.

“I haven’t been told anything different,” Pierce said Monday in regards to whether he’ll remain in charge.

The former NFL linebacker led the Raiders to a 4-13 record his first full season, putting his future in question. Pierce, 46, was also the team’s interim coach for nine games in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was fired. He led the Raiders to a 5-4 record in that span.

Keeping Pierce would be a move toward stability for the franchise. He is the team’s fourth full-time coach since 2018. The Raiders have a lot of work to do to become playoff contenders, as they finished 29th in the NFL in points per game (18.2) and tied for 25th in points allowed per game (25.5).

