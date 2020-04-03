Raiders come to agreement with free agent safety Damarious Randall

Cleveland Browns strong safety Damarious Randall (23) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Late Thursday, Randall, a free agent, agreed to join the Raiders. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

After a deal fell apart with cornerback Eli Apple on Tuesday, the Raiders turned to another secondary position by coming to an agreement with veteran safety Damarious Randall, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The 27-year-old Randall started 26 games over the last two years with the Cleveland Browns. His 2019 season was cut down to 11 games while dealing with a hamstring issues.

Randall, who played three years with the Green Bay Packers, can play both safety positions and cornerback.

Randall will be expected to replace Karl Joseph, who left the Raiders and signed a one-year deal with the Browns in mid-March.

