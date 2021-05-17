Raiders come to contract terms with 2 rookies

The Raiders opened the second phase of OTA’s on Monday by coming to terms with two rookies.

Missouri's Tyree Gillespie catches a ball as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Raiders kicked off the second phase of OTA’s on Monday by coming to contract terms with two rookie draft picks.

The club announced the signing of fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie from Missouri and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey from Pitt.

The Raiders’ entire seven-player draft class is expected to be present in Henderson this week as the club begins the second phase of OTA’s. While the Raiders, acting on the urge of the players union, voted to boycott the in-person phase of OTA’s a person familiar with the process indicated player participation is expected to be strong for the Raiders.

Under new rules for this season, Phase 2 was changed from three weeks to one and includes all virtual team meetings and, for the first time this offseason, allows in-person on-field drills. Coaches are allowed to be on the practice field with players, but the offense and defense cannot line up opposite each other.

Phase 3 of the offseason program begins May 24th through June 18 and includes the option on in-person meetings and on-field practices in which coaches are allowed and the offense can practice against the defense.

