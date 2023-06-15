Raiders come to contract terms with 2nd-round pick

Former Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer finished his three-year college career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders and second-round pick Michael Mayer reached contract terms Wednesday.

The former Notre Dame star tight end, selected with the 35th pick, finished his three-year career with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s expected to challenge for a starting job as a rookie.

Mayer’s signing leaves Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett, selected in the fourth round, as the club’s only unsigned draft pick.

The Raiders wrap up their offseason program this week at their Henderson practice facility. Training camp begins in late July.

